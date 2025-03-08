Jarred Vanderbilt News: Grabs eight rebounds in loss

Vanderbilt finished Saturday's 111-101 loss to the Celtics with four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals in 29 minutes.

Vanderbilt logged his first start of the season as the team continued to tinker with the frontcourt depth chart. If there ever was a moment for Vanderbilt to show his worth after languishing on the bench for two full seasons with the Lakers, now would be the time. The backcourt still doesn't have a consistent solution for Anthony Davis' missed production, and Saturday's injury to LeBron James (groin) will add immense pressure for everyone to step up and contribute. Vanderbilt proved during his tenure in Minnesota that he has the skills to be a nightly contributor, but he's struggled to replicate that success.