Jaylen Brown Injury: Ruled out Wednesday

Brown (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

After scoring 25 points in Tuesday's win over the Raptors, Brown will not suit up and play Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back on the road in Detroit. The veteran star's absence will likely pave the way for more minutes for Sam Hauser, who could be in the starting lineup against the Pistons.