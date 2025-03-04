Jaylen Brown Injury: Under the weather

Brown (illness) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Teammate Kristaps Porzingis has missed three of the Celtics' last four games due to a non-COVID illness, and it appears Brown is working through the same issue. Boston is dealing with a number of injuries to the top of its rotation including Brown, Jayson Tatum (shoulder), Derrick White (back), Payton Pritchard (hip) and Jrue Holiday (finger). These injuries open the door for Sam Hauser, Baylor Scheierman, Jordan Walsh and Torrey Craig to see more minutes, so tracking the Celtics' injury report heading into Wednesday's game is imperative.