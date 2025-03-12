Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaylen Brown headshot

Jaylen Brown News: Cleared to play Wednesday vs. OKC

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2025 at 5:58pm

Brown (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Brown has been on the Celtics' injury report as of late due to a right knee injury, but it won't prevent him from playing in Wednesday's contest. The reigning NBA Finals MVP has averaged 25.3 points on 46.5 percent shooting, 6.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.5 steals over 36.0 minutes per game since the All-Star break.

Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now