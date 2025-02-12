Jayson Tatum News: Dominant double-double vs. Spurs

Tatum finished Wednesday's 116-103 win over the Spurs with 32 points (12-25 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 4-8 FT), 14 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 38 minutes.

With Jaylen Brown missing a second straight game due to right knee inflammation, Tatum once again carried the scoring load for the Celtics on Wednesday. Tatum led both teams in points and rebounds and recorded seven assists for the seventh time this season. Tatum heads into the All-Star break having scored at least 32 points over his last three outings and has been key in Boston's 8-2 record over its last 10 games.