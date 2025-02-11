Jerami Grant Injury: Iffy to play Wednesday vs. Denver

Grant (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Nuggets.

Grant was held out of Monday's 146-117 loss to the Nuggets due to right knee soreness, but he has a chance to play in Wednesday's rematch. Scoot Henderson would likely stay in the Blazers' starting lineup if Grant is not cleared to play. Grant has averaged 16.0 points on 39.7 percent shooting, 2.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 blocks over 36.2 minutes per game in February.