Action will begin a little earlier than usual, as the first game of our featured slate will tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET. The three early games were lopped off by FanDuel to create an eight-game offering for the evening.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

BOS Jayson Tatum (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

BOS Jaylen Brown (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

Both players have been able to play through their injuries, but the Celtics are essentially locked into the second seed in the East and have little reason to over-extend themselves. The scenario suggests that they may sit against a weak Washington squad. If that occurs, output should bleed over into the rest of the starting lineup, with Sam Hauser ($4,100) and Al Horford ($5,000) supporting as budget options.

POR Deni Avdija (thumb) QUESTIONABLE

POR Toumani Camara (ankle) - QUESTIONABLE

POR Jerami Grant (knee) - QUESTIONABLE

The team's playoff hopes are in the rear-view mirror, so there's little reason to rush these players back into action. The situation probably spells great nights for Shaedon Sharpe ($7,900) and Donovan Clingan ($6,100).

PHX Kevin Durant (ankle) - OUT

Durant's injury is a huge blow for the Suns, who need all the help they can get to reach the play-in bracket. Although everyone will need to pitch in extra, Royce O'Neale ($4,800) should emerge as the best budget option.

DEN Jamal Murray (hamstring) - QUESTIONABLE

If Murray misses another game, Christian Braun ($6,600) will again be in line for a modest boost.

IND Pascal Siakam (elbow) - OUT

A pivot for Siakam isn't clear, as a couple of players could step up in his absence. Myles Turner ($6,900) is a decent center option to consider, but it's best to stay away from Siakam's position today.

UTA - SEVERAL ABSENCES

The only thing in Utah's favor is the high projected total of this game against the Hawks. Isaiah Collier ($5,900) and Collin Sexton ($6,200) are suitable backcourt options, and although Kyle Filipowski has played well, I don't like his matchup against Atlanta's big men.

SAC Keegan Murray (thumb) QUESTIONABLE

Murray's status is unclear for Sunday. We'd likely see more from Trey Lyles ($3,900) if Murray is out.

ELITE PLAYERS

We have three players with five-figure salaries, but I don't think they are must-starts. Jayson Tatum and Nikola Jokic have been banged up recently, and Giannis Antetokounmpo may play only three quarters against a weak New Orleans squad.

We have eight players in the $9k range, and I think Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,800) has an excellent chance for a big night against the Durant-less Suns. On the other end of this game, Devin Booker ($9,200) will likely take charge without Durant on the floor.

As we reach into the $8k level, Alperen Sengun ($8,800) stands out as another center option in a tangle against the Warriors. My second choice at this level is Josh Hart ($8,000).

EXPECTED CHALK

Onyeka Okongwu, ATL ($7,900) vs. UTA

Okongwu makes a lot of sense against the hapless Jazz, who only have Kyle Filipowski as a suitable defender for the interior. The Hawks would love to overtake the Magic and get out of the play-in, so the team will be highly motivated in a game they are likely to win.

Derrick White, BOS ($7,100) vs. WAS

As I said before, the Celtics have every reason to sit people tonight. Given the likelihood of some scratches, White stands out as a potential recipient of the missing output. He's also one starter who sticks around longer in garbage time, which could definitely be in play for this game.

Brandin Podziemski, GSW ($6,400) vs. HOU

While you can never go wrong with Stephen Curry, Podziemski's work in the backcourt is hard to ignore. He's exceeded 40 FDFPs in two consecutive games, and he should continue to excel if his three-point shot is dialed in.

Bradley Beal, PHX ($6,300) @ NYK

Beal struggled in his first game back from injury, but the Suns desperately need the veteran to step up as the team's playoff hopes begin to fade. They are on the outside looking in, and they need some wins and missteps from the Kings to get in the play-in. If he can respond to the pressure, Beal could beat 5x value at this salary.

VALUE PLAYS

Yves Missi, NOP ($5,500) vs. MIL

I prefer spending up at center with Clingan at the bottom of my range, but Missi should have some value against the Bucks. Missi manages to stay under the radar despite recording solid totals, and you can almost guarantee low exposure from the public.

Harrison Barnes, SAS ($4,600) @ POR

The Spurs have utilized Barnes more over the past week. He's had three excellent games in a row, and Deni Avdija's absence will leave Portland vulnerable at Barnes' position. Donovan Clingan could end up moving in to handle him, but he'll probably be focused on containing Bismack Biyombo.

Keion Brooks, NOP ($4,300) vs. MIL

The rookie has made a few starts during the team's late-season experimenting, and the Washington product has performed well with the minutes he's been given. While he's no guarantee to retain a starting role, he's one of the few values worth considering for the Pelicans.

Also consider: Keyonte George, UTA ($6,000) @ ATL, Andrew Nembhard, IND (5,300) @ DEN

