Jeremy Sochan News: Double-doubles in loss

Sochan finished with 11 points (4-8 FG, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 117-116 loss to the Hornets.

Sochan finished with a relatively empty double-double, continuing to play limited minutes off the bench. The addition of De'Aaron Fox has complicated things for Sochan when it comes to his path into the starting five. He has scored double-digits in three straight games and while he does appear to be gaining some much-needed confidence, his role moving forward remains up in the air, at least for now.