Best NBA Bets Today: Expert Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, April 8

NBA Picks

Best NBA Bets Today

Antonio Reeves to score 15+ points (-105, DraftKings)

New Orleans Pelicans at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Since CJ McCollum and Jordan Hawkins combined for 65 points on March 23, only two Pelicans have scored at least 20 points. Jose Alvarado did it two games ago, and Reeves reached that plateau against Milwaukee on Sunday. Reeves has started three of the past four games for the shorthanded Pelicans and scored in double figures in all those contests. Reeves notched a career-high 34 points against the Cavaliers in November and will have a green light Tuesday, especially if Jose Alvarado and Kelly Olynyk are out again.

Jalen Brunson over 40 Points+Rebounds+Assists (-110; DraftKings)

Boston Celtics at New York Knicks, 7:30 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: Brunson returned from a 15-game absence Sunday and scored 15 points on 3-for-9 shooting in 34 minutes. The Knicks didn't need Brunson to be Superman to beat the Suns, but they will need their All-Star point guard at the top of his game if they hope to defeat the Celtics on Tuesday. The storyline all season has been the Knicks' inability to beat the best of the best, and this is one of their last chances to do that before the postseason starts. Last time these teams played, Brunson dropped 36 points on 18 shots.

Nick Whalen: As of publication, the Celtics have a lengthy injury report, which includes Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday all listed as questionable. With the assumption that at least one, if not two, of those key players will sit out, we'll grab White at this number. The Knicks may not be an ideal opponent, but White has gone over this number in two of three meetings thus far.

Julius Randle O6.5 REB (-120, FanDuel)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:00 PM ET

Nick Whalen: This is a big game for both teams, as the Bucks are looking to solidify the 5-seed in the East, while the Wolves are desperately trying to dodge the Play-In out West. Milwaukee should get Bobby Portis back from a suspension tonight, but I'm not sure he'll be an immediate help to a team that's really struggled to rebound of late. Over the last 10 games, the Bucks are 28th in TRB%, 24th in rebounds allowed and 26th in offensive boards allowed per game. Since returning from injury, Randle is averaging just over this number.

Bobby Portis to score 10+ points (-140; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: Portis will be making his return from a 25-game suspension and should have a sizable role right away, as the Bucks are still without Damian Lillard (calf). Portis has scored at least 10 points in 31 of 47 games this season, finishing within a three-pointer of 10 points 10 times.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to record 8+ assists (+115, DraftKings)

Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8:00 PM ET

Kirien Sprecher: SGA has hit this mark in four of five and seven of his past 10 games, including a nine-assist game against the Lakers on Sunday, so getting this at plus-money feels like a steal. The Thunder scored only 99 points during that loss to Los Angeles despite a 26-point, nine-assist outing for SGA. If guys around SGA are hitting their shots Tuesday, it should be another high-assist total for the expected MVP, as the Lakers will almost certainly try to eliminate his 1v1 looks as often as possible.

Warriors -9.5 (FanDuel, -115)

Nick Whalen: This game is somewhat of a must-win for the Suns, but that's been the case for most of their recent games, and they enter Tuesday having dropped six in a row – all by double-digits. With no Kevin Durant, this should be a nice bounceback spot for the Warriors, who are coming off a rough showing against Houston over the weekend. Golden State still has plenty to play for, seeding-wise, so motivation shouldn't be a concern. Meanwhile, the Suns have failed to cover seven in a row and are covering at less than a 38% clip at home this season.

Devin Booker to score 30+ points (-120; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: Booker has scored at least 37 points in three straight games. Over the past four contests (coinciding with KD's injury), only one other Suns player has scored at least 20 -- Grayson Allen against the Bucks on April 1. Booker has attempted 90 shots over the past three games and that type of workload should continue until KD is cleared to play again. I also like Booker to score 35+ points at +215.

Devin Vassell to score 20+ points (+150; DraftKings)

Kirien Sprecher: Vassell scored at least 20 points in seven of 10 games before a three-game streak in single digits. He then sat out the second half of a back-to-back set and returned in top form, posting 45 points on 17-for-34 shooting over the past two games. With no Jeremy Sochan, De'Aaron Fox or Victor Wembanyama, Vassell should operate as the Spurs' go-to scorer once again.