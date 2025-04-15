Jericho Sims Injury: Trending in right direction

Sims (thumb) is expected to be available for Saturday's first-round playoff game against the Pacers, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

After undergoing thumb surgery in mid-March, Sims participated in most of Tuesday's practice and appears to be on the cusp of returning to the court. Milwaukee's official injury report should provide an official designation on the 2021 second-rounder's status when it becomes available. That said, Sims would likely be facing a minutes restriction if he's cleared to play Saturday, and Bobby Portis has since rejoined the Bucks following a suspension to play the backup center role behind Brook Lopez.