NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, January 17

We're set for a typically robust Friday night in the Association, as nine games are on tap. It's going to be a particularly important day for DFS players to monitor news leading up to tip-off, as there are several big names that have injury concerns and could therefore be unavailable. There's also an extensive list of productive second-tier players already ruled out or carrying questionable tags, so it could be a key night for hitting on the right value plays.

Slate Overview

Listed spreads/totals are from FanDuel Sportsbook and current as of Friday, 1/17 @ 11:15 a.m. EST:

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics (-14) (O/U: 213.5)

Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks (-5) (O/U: 218.0)

Toronto Raptors at Milwaukee Bucks (-11.5) (O/U: 232.0)

Utah Jazz at New Orleans Pelicans (-11) (O/U: 230.0)

Charlotte Hornets at Chicago Bulls (-4.5) (O/U: 235.5)

Denver Nuggets at Miami Heat (-1) (O/U: 226.0)

Oklahoma City Thunder (-8.5) at Dallas Mavericks (O/U: 225.0)

Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) at San Antonio Spurs (O/U: 239.0)

Brookly Nets at Los Angeles Lakers (-11) (O/U: 217.0)

We have what appears to be shaping up as a night of extremes Friday if betting lines are any indication. The quartet of double-digit spreads is rather unusual and casts a bit of a pall over the DFS ceiling for the slate, but fortunately, four other games have spreads of five points or less, helping to offset matters somewhat.

Projected totals profile somewhat similarly, although that aspect of things paints a slightly more optimistic picture. The four totals of at least 230 points are very encouraging and the two others at 225 and 226 points round things out nicely and help make up for the trio of sub-220 figures. However, it bears mentioning that if some of the big-name players sporting questionable tags end up out, we would see at least a slight dip in overall offensive expectations.

Injury Situations to Monitor

Nikola Jokic, DEN (elbow): QUESTIONABLE

If Jokic can't suit up, DeAndre Jordan is likely to draw another start while Jamal Murray and the rest of the starting five will be due for big boosts in usage.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK (thumb): QUESTIONABLE

If Towns can't play, Jericho Sims is likely due to another start at center and Jalen Brunson should be the biggest beneficiary in terms of increased usage.

Ja Morant, MEM (foot): QUESTIONABLE

If Morant is sidelined, Scotty Pippen should draw a spot start at point guard and the likes of Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson should see the biggest boosts in opportunity.

Kyrie Irving, DAL (back): QUESTIONABLE

If Irving remains out, Spencer Dinwiddie is likely to remain in the starting five in his stead.

Other notable injuries:

Luka Doncic, DAL (calf): OUT

Chet Holmgren, NOP (hip): OUT

Brandon Ingram, NOP (ankle): OUT

Lauri Markkanen, UTA (back): OUT

Isaiah Hartenstein, OKC (calf): OUT

John Collins, UTA, (hip): OUT

Goga Bitadze, ORL (concussion): OUT

Immanuel Quickley, TOR (groin): OUT

Dereck Lively, DAL (ankle): OUT

Donte DiVincenzo, MIN (toe): OUT

Jalen Suggs, ORL (back): OUT

Josh Giddey, CHI (hip): QUESTIONABLE

Cameron Johnson, BKN (ankle): QUESTIONABLE

Brandon Miller, CHA (wrist): QUESTIONABLE

Dejounte Murray, NOP (elbow): PROBABLE

Mark Williams, CHA (knee): PROBABLE

Coby White, CHI (neck): PROBABLE

Jamal Murray, DEN (knee): PROBABLE

Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL (knee): PROBABLE

Anthony Davis, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

LeBron James, LAL (foot): PROBABLE

Elite Players

We have eight players with five-figure salaries on Friday's slate – Nikola Jokic ($12,800), Victor Wembanyama ($12,000), Giannis Antetokounmpo ($11,800), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ($11,500), Anthony Davis ($11,400), LaMelo Ball ($10,300), Jayson Tatum ($10,200) and Karl-Anthony Towns ($10,000).

Jokic's questionable status due to an elbow injury will be the most important piece of news for DFS players to track throughout the day, and if he's available, he'll be looking to reverse a downturn (by his standards) that's seen him score 59.1 and 46.8 FD points in the last two games after an 82.9 tally three games ago.

Wembanyama has flashed a highly impressive floor of late, scoring over 54 FD points in seven of the last eight games while recording multiple blocks in every contest he's played since Dec. 8.

Giannis typically boasts a floor in the low 40s at minimum and draws a highly favorable matchup against the Raptors on Friday.

SGA has scored over 52 FD points in six of the last seven games and only played 29 minutes in the blowout win over the Cavaliers on Thursday.

Davis has scored over 52 FD points in six of his last seven non-injury-shortened games, eclipsing 60 FD points on three occasions along the way.

Ball has scored over 50 FD points in three straight contests and has a premium matchup against a Bulls team that's had trouble defending point guards all season.

Tatum has scored over 40 FD points in four of his last five games, but it's worth noting there's blowout risk attached to his game with the Celtics very heavy favorites over the Magic.

Towns is uncertain to play against his old T-Wolves squad due to a thumb injury, but he'd be an intriguing option if available due to what should be a bit of extra motivation combined with his very impressive ceiling.

Expected Chalk

Other likely chalk plays include:

LeBron James, LAL ($9,600)

LeBron can typically be counted on for a floor in the low 40s and carries a reasonable salary relative to his ceiling, which should keep him popular Friday.

Jalen Brunson, NYK ($9,300)

Brunson should be highly rostered in any circumstance due to his ceiling, but even more so if Towns is out.

Anthony Edwards, MIN ($9,200)

Edwards scored 63.7 FD points two games ago and has another pair of tallies of over 55 within his last seven games, which should make him very popular at his salary.

Scottie Barnes, TOR ($9,100)

Barnes has scored over 42 FD points in five straight games and should continue to see elevated usage with Immanuel Quickley still out Friday.

Zion Williamson, NOP ($8,800)

Zion is off the injury report after resting Wednesday and has delivered back-to-back 41.9 FD-point tallies, which should make him a popular option Friday at his salary and with Brandon Ingram still sidelined.

Key Values

Devin Vassell, SAN vs. MEM ($6,700)

Vassell has flashed an ability to outpace his current salary on multiple occasions this season, scoring over 34 FD points in eight games. Four of those instances have come during Vassell's six January games to date, a stretch where he's provided a pair of 40.2 FD-point tallies and averaged a solid 16.3 shot attempts per contest. The opposing Grizzlies just ceded 35.5 FD points to Vassell in Wednesday's first installment of the two-game set between the teams, and Memphis checks in ranked No. 20 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to two-guards (23.3) while also allowing the second-most FD points per contest to the position in the last 15 games (47.3).

Brook Lopez, MIL vs. TOR ($5,800)

The Raptors have struggled preventing center production throughout the campaign, ranking No. 28 in offensive efficiency rating surrendered to the position (36.6) while also conceding the third-most FD points per contest (59.7). That latter figure is partly the result of Toronto giving up the fourth-most blocks (2.7) to centers, a vulnerability Lopez is well-equipped to exploit considering he's averaging just under 2.0 blocks per game and just mustered five rejections in a win over the Magic on Wednesday. Lopez also just put up 31.8 FD points over 32 minutes against the Raps on Jan. 6, and he's exceeded 40 FD points in three of his last 11 games alone.

Brice Sensabaugh, UTA at NOP ($5,200)

Lauri Markkanen will remain out Friday due to his back spasms, a development that should afford Sensabaugh another solid workload off the Jazz bench. The second-year wing has played at least 26 minutes in four straight games, averaging 31.4 FD points per contest in that span on the strength of 24.0 points (on 53.0 percent shooting, including 51.5 percent from distance), 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Sensabaugh has scored over 21 FD points in nine games overall despite coming off the bench, and the Pelicans rank No. 24 in offensive efficiency rating allowed to second-unit players (44.4) and No. 30 in that split against small forwards specifically (25.8).

ALSO CONSIDER: Noah Clowney, BKN at LAL ($5,100)

