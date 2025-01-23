Jett Howard News: Leads from deep off bench in return
Howard recorded 10 points (3-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and three rebounds in 17 minutes during Thursday's 101-79 loss to Portland.
Howard returned Thursday after missing Orlando's previous five contests due to a sprained left ankle, providing a nice spark off the bench by connecting on a team-high mark from three and finishing as one of four players with a double-digit point total. Howard has connected on three or more threes in six contests this season, reaching double figures in scoring in seven outings.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now