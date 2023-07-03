NBA Free Agency 2023 - Fantasy Rankings Impact of the Biggest Moves

This article is part of our NBA Offseason series.

Free agency has run most of its course, so let's review what's happened over the past few days and see how it impacts the NBA fantasy rankings. Below, I've sorted deals both by how much money was handed out and what sort of impact I believe it has on the player.

$100+ million

Stock Up

Desmond Bane, Grizzlies -- 5 years, $207M

The impact of the 25-game Ja Morant suspension, plus the departure of Dillon Brooks to Houston, means that Bane is suddenly the clear No. 1 option with wiggle room for over a quarter of the season. Of course, Marcus Smart will play distributor, and Jaren Jackson will become more involved, but Memphis isn't exactly a deep team with confident playmakers. With Morant and Brooks off the floor last season, Bane averaged 28 points and 6 assists per 36 minutes.

Cam Johnson, Nets -- 4 years, $108M

Johnson looked great after being dealt to the Nets last season, and he fared well in the postseason with increased usage. He's functionally option 2B on Brooklyn with Spencer Dinwiddie -- both behind Mikal Bridges. The Nets' bench is weak, too, and I suspect he'll get opportunities to run the second unit.

Kyle Kuzma, Wizards -- 4 years, $102M

With the departures of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, Kuzma will functionally share No. 1 option responsibilities with Jordan Poole [please take a moment of silence for Washington fans]. This is setting up to be Kuzma's best fantasy season. Without Beal and Porzingis on the court last season, he averaged 26 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists per 36 minutes.

Stock Down

Draymond Green, Warriors -- 4 years, $100M

The Chris Paul Era in Golden State may result in some growing pains, and Green's age continues to show. He's coming off his lowest combined steals-plus-blocks number (1.8) since his rookie year. Coach Steve Kerr will likely try to cut corners with the veteran's minutes where he can.

Neutral/TBD

Anthony Edwards, Timberwolves -- 5 years, $260M

There's not much to see here. Edwards should continue making strides, but that has nothing to do with the scenery. It's easy to forget that he averaged 32/5/5 with 2 blocks and 1.8 steals in the first round of last year's playoffs.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings -- 5 years, $217M

Sabonis had a fantastic 2022-23, and the Kings are essentially running everything back. He should stay consistent.

LaMelo Ball, Hornets -- 5 years, $207M

Ball played just 36 games last year due to ankle issues, but he made progress again and puts up great fantasy numbers. I don't think the addition of Brandon Miller and return of Miles Bridges impacts Ball in a major way, though I could see fewer shots and more assists.

Tyrese Haliburton, Pacers -- 5 years, $207M

Haliburton is coming off his first All-Star appearance and was created in a lab to generate fantasy value. I doubt any of Indiana's offseason moves impact him significantly.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers -- 5 years, $160M

Well...this is awkward. No take-backs! We have yet to see what Portland will get from a Damian Lillard trade, but the gap in usage created by his absence could funnel more shots to Grant. However, we can also expect Anfernee Simons and Scoot Henderson to get their fair share.

Fred VanVleet, Rockets -- 3 years, $130M

Houston gets an adult in the room by signing the 29-year-old point guard to take the reigns from Kevin Porter. I initially considered the move a clear positive for VanVleet's fantasy value, but now I'm not so sure. In Toronto, he was a co-No. 1 option with Pascal Siakam. Does his role expand to clear No. 1 option with Houston? Especially if Jalen Green and Jabari Smith take steps forward, not to mention Alperen Sengun being a quality playmaker, Dillon Brooks' shot selection and Amen Thompson being better with the ball in his hands.

Kyrie Irving, Mavericks -- 3 years, $126M

Irving's numbers were essentially the same after being dealt to Dallas last season. The team made moves on the fringes but nothing to impact Irving's usage on a desperately shallow squad. You know the risks of having him on your fantasy team.

Khris Middleton, Bucks -- 3 years, $102M

Middleton's 2022-23 never really came together. Injuries bothered him throughout the season. Assuming he's healthy coming into next year, I'm banking on him returning to form. In that way, he's a Stock Up, but it has nothing to do with the deal or the team.

$50-100 million

Stock Up

Austin Reaves, Lakers -- 4 years, $56M

I'm not anticipating a massive role increase from Reaves, given that LeBron, AD and D-Lo are still around, but he proved so much in the playoffs that the team would be crazy not to give him some more responsibilities. Regular season and playoffs, he started his final 27 games and averaged 17 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds.

Stock Down

Kristaps Porzingis, Celtics -- 2 years, $60M

Porzingis goes from a team where he, for meaningful stretches, acted as the team's primary offensive weapon. That doesn't project to be the case in Boston, where Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown run the show, and Porzingis will presumably be the true No. 3 option. It's probably best for his career, but not his fantasy value.

Neutral/TBD

Jakob Poeltl, Raptors - 4 years, $80M

I find this move bizarre -- though not quite as bizarre as the Dennis Schroder contract! -- but Poeltl is a good source of fantasy value. He averaged 13 and 9 on 65 FG% after being dealt to Toronto, and he pitched in 2 assists and 2.5 stocks. The loss of Fred VanVleet shouldn't change Poeltl's role, and the team is still seemingly committed to giving minutes to Precious Achiuwa and Chris Boucher.

Dillon Brooks, Rockets -- 4 years, $80M

This deal astounds me. What's the plan? Why take shots away from the young guys? To set a defensive tone? Just play Tari Eason 30 minutes per game! This deal is more relevant for who it's taking minutes and touches away from -- Eason, Amen Thompson, Cam Whitmore, etc. -- than it is for Brooks himself. I expect another year of fantasy irrelevance.

Max Strus, Cavaliers -- 4 years, $63M

This is technically a sign-and-trade, with the Heat getting a second-rounder and the Spurs getting Cedi Osman, Lamar Stevens and a second-rounder. I love this move for the Cavs, who desperately need outside shooting that isn't Caris LeVert, and it should finally put an end to the Isaac Okoro Experience. However, I'm not convinced this change of scenery buoys Strus' fantasy value. He was already seeing 28 MPG and making 2.5 threes per game for Miami. Maybe he creeps into the low-30s, but he's not taking touches away from anyone. He may touch the ball less in Cleveland.

Nikola Vucevic, Bulls - 3 years, $60M

Yawn.

Jordan Clarkson, Jazz -- 3 years, $55M

More than anything, I think this is an asset preservation move for Utah. Why not hang onto Clarkson with a reasonable deal when he's a good vet and can stabilize a second unit while you passively shop him around? He's coming off career highs in points (20.8) and assists (4.4), but expecting another leap feels unwise.

Harrison Barnes, Kings -- 3 years, $54M

[See Nikola Vucevic]

Herb Jones, Pelicans -- 4 years, $54M

Jones' role is tough to predict. He started losing minutes to Trey Murphy last season because Murphy can shoot, and both players got a minutes bump due to Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram combining for 74 games. The team is deep again this year, too.

Donte DiVincenzo, Knicks -- 4 years, $50M

This feels like Josh Hart insurance, with Hart exercising his $12.9M player option for next season. DiVincenzo is coming off a successful campaign with the Warriors, averaging 9/5/4 with 1.3 steals in 26 MPG. He, like Hart, is a two-way, utility, low-mistakes player that hustles his heart out. But DiVincenzo has some more playmaking upside and can be a makeshift point guard if needed. It's just not clear to me that he's seeing more usage or more minutes in New York.

Rui Hachimura, Lakers -- 3 years, $51M

I've been critical of Hachimura over the years, but I have to admit that he saved the Lakers quite often during the postseason. At the same time, let's recognize that he averaged a modest 11 points and 4 rebounds in his 50 regular season and playoff appearances with Los Angeles. The team is bringing back LeBron, AD, Reaves and D-Lo -- there will only be so much usage for Hachimura.

$10-50 million

Stock Up

Bruce Brown, Pacers -- 2 years, $45M

This is just straight-up mean to the Nuggets, with the Pacers popping open the briefcase full of cash in front of Brown after being a crucial piece of Denver's title run. Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Brown should be able to reach and/or exceed both the minutes and usage he saw in Denver. Regardless of the pieces around him, Brown has always found a way to be productive. I might be more bullish on him away from Jokic than other analysts.

Jock Landale, Rockets -- 4 years, $32M

Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta seemingly guaranteed $114 million to Dillon Brooks and Jock Landale this offseason. Somebody get me oxygen. Landale is a backup five who could see 20 MPG if Alperen Sengun can't avoid foul trouble -- technically a better situation than last season.

Dennis Schroder, Raptors -- 2 years, $26M

I cannot believe I'm writing a Stock Up blurb for Schroder in the year 2023. After Fred VanVleet bailed for Houston, the Raptors hit Schroder up on speed dial and got things done quickly. Schroder saw 30 MPG for the Lakers last season -- how? -- and averaged 13 points and 5 assists. Away from the high-usage players surrounding him in L.A., Schroder should have more responsibilities in Toronto, paving the way for him to...dare I say...claw his way back to fantasy relevance?

Vasilije Micic, Thunder -- 3 years, $23.5M

The 29-year-old guard has won two EuroLeague titles and has three All-EuroLeague selections. Last season, he averaged 17 points and 5 assists in 31 MPG. Micic is a great passer and three-point shooter, so he has a relatively high floor. As of now, it appears he could operate as OKC's backup point guard, though he may be able to play some shooting guard as well and rack up sixth-man minutes.

Sasha Vezenkov, Kings -- 3 years, $20M

Vezenkov was the 2022-23 EuroLeague MVP, averaging 17 points on 55/38/84 shooting, 6 rebounds, 2 assists and a steal in 27 MPG. The soon-to-be 28-year-old projects as a stretch four in the NBA. Sacramento is thin at backup forward, so he may see minutes in the mid-20s.

Stock Down

Brook Lopez, Bucks -- 2 years, $48M

Lopez is coming off a bounceback season, though much of his increased minutes and usage was due to Khris Middleton missing much of the year. With Middleton presumably healthy, and Lopez entering his age-35 season, I'm expecting a bit of a regression to what we saw from him during his first four seasons in Milwaukee.

D'Angelo Russell, Lakers -- 2 years, $37M

This is hardly a payday for Russell, who was dealt to the Lakers last season. His regular-season production with L.A. was solid -- 17 points and 6 assists in 31 MPG -- but he was relatively ineffective in the postseason, averaging 13 points and 5 assists while slashing just 43/31/77. The Lakers hedged their bets by signing Gabe Vincent and Austin Reaves while drafting Jalen Hood-Schifino. Buyer beware on D-Lo this year.

Caris LeVert, Cavaliers -- 2 years, $32M

LeVert was fine in a sixth-man role last year, averaging 12 points, 4 assists and 4 rebounds in 30 MPG, but with Ricky Rubio starting the year healthy and the Cavs bringing in Max Strus, there may be fewer touches than ever for LeVert, especially if his play remains inconsistent.

Neutral/TBD

Naz Reid, Timberwolves -- 3 years, $42M

Reid is a fantastic per-minute player who continued to demonstrate that last season, especially while Karl-Anthony Towns missed most of the season. Still, there aren't a ton of minutes to go around at center and power forward with Rudy Gobert starting at the five, while Kyle Anderson and Jaden McDaniels get run at forward.

Coby White, Bulls -- 3 years, $40M

White's role decreased for a second straight season in 2022-23, but Chicago apparently didn't want to lose him, especially with Lonzo Ball set to miss all of this upcoming season. At the same time, the Bulls went out and signed Jevon Carter. I'm not sure we'll see White meaningfully exceed his 23.4 MPG from last year.

Gabe Vincent, Lakers -- 3 years, $33M

Vincent provides stability to the second-unit guard situation for the Lakers, especially if Jalen Hood-Schifino isn't quite ready to contribute. But will he exceed what he accomplished last year with the Heat? That being 9 points and 3 assists in 26 MPG. I wouldn't bank on it.

Joe Ingles, Magic -- 2 years, $22M

Ingles provided the Bucks with a nice boost last season, and he could do the same for a Magic team interested in being competitive. He plays the same position as a lot of Orlando's young talent -- Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Jett Howard -- but there should still be 15+ minutes for Ingles regularly. This will probably be a better real-life signing than fantasy signing.

Tre Jones, Spurs -- 2 years, $20M

Jones had a successful first season as a full-time starter, averaging 13 points and 7 assists. With Victor Wembanyama in the fold, Jones may take fewer shots, but the Frenchman may finish off plenty of Jones' passes.

Jevon Carter, Bulls -- 3 years, $20M

I have a hard time knowing what to make of this. Carter joins a crowded backcourt of Ayo Dosunmu, Coby White, Alex Caruso and Zach LaVine. Carter and Caruso make a nasty defensive pairing, but I don't envision the former seeing close to 30 MPG, which is what he needs to enter any real fantasy value discussion.

Other Deals

Miles Bridges, Hornets -- 1 year, $7.9M (Qualifying Offer)

Bridges missed all of last season with what we can conservatively call a personal matter. He very well may start next season (following his 10-game suspension) and averaged 20/7/4 during 2021-22. This is pure speculation, but I think he'll be selected around the sixth or seventh round of most drafts this year.

Russell Westbrook, Clippers -- 2 years, $8M

I am straight-up sick of trying to figure out Westbrook's fantasy value. I mean, really. I don't want to do it anymore. I guess he might see 30 minutes again for the Clippers. He might wear out his welcome and get waived two months in. Any outcome is plausible. He was outstanding in the playoffs. That happened. I acknowledge it. I'm moving on.

Eric Gordon, Suns -- 2 years, $6M

Fantastic signing for the Suns. Yes, we should temper expectations for a chronically-injured 34-year-old, but he's still a 39% three-point shooter on 5.3 attempts per game over the past two years, and he can provide more of a scoring burst when needed. This is precisely the type of player the Suns needed to fall into their lap after capping themselves out with the new Big 4.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers - 1 year, $5M

No one could beat this offer? Jock Landale, another backup big destined for 15-20 MPG, got THIRTY MILLION DOLLARS. Plumlee has his flaws, but, really? Just the Clippers? Five million?

Malik Beasley, Bucks - 1 year, $2.7M

This is the right type of flier for the Bucks to take after losing Jevon Carter and Joe Ingles in free agency. Yes, he was useless in the Lakers' playoff run, but he's practically free, and he can knock down shots around the gravity of Giannis. I am a little surprised he couldn't fetch more money.