Jock Landale headshot

Jock Landale Injury: Likely out for Game 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 10:57am

Landale (knee) was seen going through drills and moving well but is expected to remain out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Landale has missed the first two games of the playoffs and is expected to remain out Saturday due to a right knee injury. However, Landale's participation in drills could indicate that he is nearing a return to action.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets
