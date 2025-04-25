Jock Landale Injury: Likely out for Game 3
Landale (knee) was seen going through drills and moving well but is expected to remain out for Saturday's Game 3 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Landale has missed the first two games of the playoffs and is expected to remain out Saturday due to a right knee injury. However, Landale's participation in drills could indicate that he is nearing a return to action.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now