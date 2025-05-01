Jock Landale Injury: Ruled out for Friday
Landale (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 6 against the Warriors.
Landale missed the first four games of the first round due to a right knee contusion but was able to suit up in Game 5, posting two points (1-2 FG) in five minutes. However, the big man has already been ruled out for the club's win-or-go-home Game 6. Landale's next chance to suit up will come in Sunday's Game 7, provided the Rockets stave off elimination Friday.
