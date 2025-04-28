Jock Landale News: Available Monday
Landale (knee) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Landale will return to game action after missing the first three outings of the Rockets' first-round series against the Warriors due to a right knee contusion. The big man isn't guaranteed playing time, though he could step into the rotation if Steven Adams (illness) is ruled out.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now