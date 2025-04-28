Fantasy Basketball
Jock Landale

Jock Landale News: Available Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2025 at 5:42pm

Landale (knee) is available for Monday's Game 4 against the Warriors, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Landale will return to game action after missing the first three outings of the Rockets' first-round series against the Warriors due to a right knee contusion. The big man isn't guaranteed playing time, though he could step into the rotation if Steven Adams (illness) is ruled out.

Jock Landale
Houston Rockets

