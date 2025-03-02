Jonas Valanciunas News: Makes most of Sabonis' absence

Valanciunas finished Saturday's 113-103 win over the Rockets with 15 points (7-10 FG, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist, three blocks and four steals in 30 minutes.

Valanciunas had to play a bigger role than expected since Domantas Sabonis (hamstring) left the contest in the early stages of the first quarter, but he thrived in an expanded role and posted an impressive line. This was his first double-double since joining the Kings, and while he's averaging 8.4 points and 6.1 boards per contest since the trade, he could be in line for a more significant role at center if Sabonis is forced to miss time.