Jonas Valanciunas News: Plays just eight minutes

Valanciunas totaled two points (0-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across eight minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Domantas Sabonis playing both games of this back-to-back set with an average of 35.0 minutes, there isn't much room for Valanciunas to produce much fantasy value. Over his last two games, Valanciunas has averaged a mere 10.5 minutes per contest.