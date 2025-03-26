Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Plays just eight minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Valanciunas totaled two points (0-4 FG, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist across eight minutes during Tuesday's 121-105 loss to Oklahoma City.

With Domantas Sabonis playing both games of this back-to-back set with an average of 35.0 minutes, there isn't much room for Valanciunas to produce much fantasy value. Over his last two games, Valanciunas has averaged a mere 10.5 minutes per contest.

Jonas Valanciunas
Sacramento Kings
