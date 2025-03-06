Fantasy Basketball
Jonas Valanciunas headshot

Jonas Valanciunas News: Records double-double in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Valanciunas finished with 19 points (8-14 FG, 3-4 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Denver.

Valanciunas made a bigger impact in his second start, helping to ease the loss felt by Domantas Sabonis' (hamstring) absence. The Kings will need consistent support from the veteran center as they try to fill the noticeable gap in production, and Wednesday's line shows that he is more than capable.

