Jonas Valanciunas News: Swats three shots in win

Valanciunas finished with eight points (4-5 FG), five rebounds, three assists and three blocks across 16 minutes during Monday's 132-122 win over Memphis.

Domantas Sabonis suffered a right ankle injury during the third quarter of Monday's game against the Grizzlies and left for good after 12 minutes. It's unclear if Sabonis will miss the upcoming back-to-back set that begins Wednesday, but Valanciunas could be asked to step up if Sacramento's franchise center is unable to go. In 18 total starts this season, Valanciunas holds averages of 12.7 points, 11.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.1 blocks and 0.7 steals.