Jonathan Kuminga News: Fails to score in return

Kuminga provided zero points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound and one steal across seven minutes during Sunday's 103-89 victory over the Rockets in Game 7 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kuminga returned to the lineup for Game 7, although his boxscore tells a different story. It's been a tale of woe for Kuninga thus far during the playoffs, dealing with an illness while also seemingly out of favor with the coaching staff. Based on how little we saw from him during the first round, it's hard to think he will play any sort of meaningful role against the Timberwolves.