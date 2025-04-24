Fantasy Basketball
Jonathan Kuminga News: Makes impact off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 24, 2025 at 11:41am

Kuminga logged 11 points (4-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 109-94 loss to Houston in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Kuminga, who appeared in his first game since April 11 due to falling out of the rotation, had some nice moments in this game. Jimmy Butler went down early with a pelvic contusion after eight minutes, and coach Steve Kerr rolled with Kuminga the rest of the evening. Butler is scheduled for an MRI on Thursday, and if he's unable to play in Game 3, Kuminga appears likely to start in his place, according to coach Steve Kerr.

Jonathan Kuminga
Golden State Warriors
