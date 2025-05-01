Jonathan Kuminga News: Off injury report for Friday
Kuminga (illness) is off the injury report for Friday's Game 6 against the Rockets.
Kuminga is set to return to action after being a late scratch in Wednesday's Game 5 loss due to the illness. The 22-year-old forward didn't play in Game 4 due to Jimmy Butler (pelvis) returning from a one-game absence, meaning Kuminga isn't guaranteed significant playing time in Game 6.
