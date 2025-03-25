Jonathan Mogbo News: Flirts with double-double

Mogbo racked up eight points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals across 24 minutes during Monday's 112-104 victory over Washington.

Mogbo's minutes continue to trend in the right direction, and that could remain the case going forward as the Raptors dial back their key rotation players. Over his last four outings, Mogbo has averaged 5.3 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 0.8 steals in 26.4 minutes.