Jonathan Mogbo News: Thrives off bench in loss Wednesday

Mogbo accumulated 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, one block and two steals over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 111-91 loss to the Pacers.

Mogbo has proven he can produce both in a starting role and off the bench, and he made the most of his 22 minutes despite the 20-point loss. The rookie continues to improve with each passing game and has scored in double digits in four of his last nine outings, a span in which he's averaging 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest.