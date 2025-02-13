Jordan Clarkson News: Teases triple-double in win

Clarkson provided 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-8 FT), nine rebounds and seven assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's 131-119 win over the Lakers.

While it was a little bit surprising Clarkson wasn't dealt at the trade deadline, the veteran guard has been giving the Jazz valuable minutes in February. He's started four of the last five games while Collin Sexton (ankle) has been sidelined, and over that stretch Clarkson has averaged 23.0 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 boards and 4.3 threes in 31.3 minutes a contest while shooting 45.9 percent from beyond the arc.