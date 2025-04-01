Fantasy Basketball
Jordan Walsh headshot

Jordan Walsh News: Assigned to G League

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 1, 2025 at 1:11pm

Walsh has been assigned the G League's Maine Celtics for Tuesday's first-round playoff game against the Capital City Go-Go.

The 2023 second-rounder has just one G League appearance under his belt in 2024-25, so it's unclear exactly what role he'll play against the Go-Go. Walsh will be a candidate to rejoin the parent club in the NBA following Tuesday's contest, having logged 7.8 minutes per game over 46 outings (one start) with Boston this year.

Jordan Walsh
Boston Celtics
More Stats & News
