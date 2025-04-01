Jordan Walsh News: Assigned to G League
Walsh has been assigned the G League's Maine Celtics for Tuesday's first-round playoff game against the Capital City Go-Go.
The 2023 second-rounder has just one G League appearance under his belt in 2024-25, so it's unclear exactly what role he'll play against the Go-Go. Walsh will be a candidate to rejoin the parent club in the NBA following Tuesday's contest, having logged 7.8 minutes per game over 46 outings (one start) with Boston this year.
