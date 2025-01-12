Josh Hart News: Efficient double-double in victory

Hart accumulated 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), 11 rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 victory over the Bucks.

The 29-year-old finished with the club's second-highest mark in rebounds behind Karl-Anthony Towns (18 boards) in the blowout win. Moreover, Hart has now racked up 18 games with double-digit points and rebounds through 39 regular-season appearances. The eighth-year pro continues to stuff the stat sheet this season, and he is on pace to average career highs in minutes per game (37.5), rebounds (9.3), assists (5.5) and steals (1.5).