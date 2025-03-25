Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update this Week

We're approaching April, the end of the NBA regular season, and are entering a tank-heavy stretch run by all indications. Don't tank with your Sorare NBA lineup, though. You have nothing to gain from that. Onto my recommendations!

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of March 24 at 3:40 p.m. ET

UPGRADE

Kyle Filipowski, UTA ($3.34): Utah's tanking desires are such that not only is Lauri Markkanen sitting often, but 23-year-old center Walker Kessler is even getting rest. Filipowski has drawn into the starting lineup intermittently over the last month, and those starts have been intriguing. On four occasions he's hit the 20-point mark, and six times he's had a double-double. Going back to his first start of 2025 on February 8, Filipowski has had at least 27.1 Sorare points in every start.

HOLD

Josh Hart, NYK ($5.19): For a wing, Hart is a strong passer, having averaged 5.7 assists per game. With Jalen Brunson still out, his passing skills are even more important. Hart even had a triple-double on St. Patrick's Day, netting 59.1 Sorare points. Brunson is out at least another week, and even after that, he's been a complementary scorer, passer, and rebounder- the works.

DOWNGRADE

Quentin Grimes, PHI ($4.54): Grimes, that would be Quentin Grimes, was rested by the 76ers on Monday. With the tank on in Philly, Grimes was getting the chance to run the offense and throw up as many shots as he wanted. He proved too good at it for the Sixers' desires. Given the goals entering the season for Philly, this is one of the bleakest tank jobs I can recall. If Grimes jacking up 20 shots a night is too much for them, then this situation is even worse than I imagined.