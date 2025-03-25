Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

Sorare NBA: Upgrade, Hold, and Downgrade

Written by 
Chris Morgan 
Published on March 25, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Sorare NBA series.

Sorare NBA Market Update this Week

We're approaching April, the end of the NBA regular season, and are entering a tank-heavy stretch run by all indications. Don't tank with your Sorare NBA lineup, though. You have nothing to gain from that. Onto my recommendations!

Card prices shown reflect the most recent sale price for each player on the Sorare Marketplace as of March 24 at 3:40 p.m. ET

UPGRADE

Kyle Filipowski, UTA ($3.34): Utah's tanking desires are such that not only is Lauri Markkanen sitting often, but 23-year-old center Walker Kessler is even getting rest. Filipowski has drawn into the starting lineup intermittently over the last month, and those starts have been intriguing. On four occasions he's hit the 20-point mark, and six times he's had a double-double. Going back to his first start of 2025 on February 8, Filipowski has had at least 27.1 Sorare points in every start.

HOLD

Josh Hart, NYK ($5.19): For a wing, Hart is a strong passer, having averaged 5.7 assists per game. With Jalen Brunson still out, his passing skills are even more important. Hart even had a triple-double on St. Patrick's Day, netting 59.1 Sorare points. Brunson is out at least another week, and even after that, he's been a complementary scorer, passer, and rebounder- the works.

DOWNGRADE

Quentin Grimes, PHI ($4.54): Grimes, that would be Quentin Grimes, was rested by the 76ers on Monday. With the tank on in Philly, Grimes was getting the chance to run the offense and throw up as many shots as he wanted. He proved too good at it for the Sixers' desires. Given the goals entering the season for Philly, this is one of the bleakest tank jobs I can recall. If Grimes jacking up 20 shots a night is too much for them, then this situation is even worse than I imagined.

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan
Chris Morgan is a writer of sports, pop culture, and humor articles, a book author, a podcaster, and a fan of all Detroit sports teams.
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Pick6 and Sleeper for Tuesday, March 25
NBA Pick'Em Today: Picks on Underdog, Pick6 and Sleeper for Tuesday, March 25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 25
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, March 25
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24
NBA Player Props and Picks Today: Bets for Monday, March 24
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Navigating Tanking Season
Fantasy Basketball Start/Sit: Navigating Tanking Season
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Start/Sit: Does the Schedule Mean Anything?
Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Start/Sit: Does the Schedule Mean Anything?
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24