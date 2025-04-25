Fantasy Basketball
Jrue Holiday Injury: Won't play Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Holiday (hamstring) is out for Game 3 against the Magic on Friday.

Holiday logged 36 minutes in Game 2 of the series Wednesday, but he'll sit this matchup due to a hamstring problem. The Celtics will be extremely cautious with the veteran guard, and his absence could lead to changes in the first unit. However, with the return of Jayson Tatum (wrist), Al Horford might remain in the starting lineup to form a two-big lineup alongside Kristaps Porzingis. Holiday will aim to return for Game 4 of the series Sunday.

Jrue Holiday
Boston Celtics
