Jrue Holiday Injury: Won't play in Game 5

Holiday (hamstring) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Magic, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

Holiday will miss a third straight game Tuesday, as he continues to deal with a strained right hamstring. As a result of another absence for the veteran guard, Al Horford will likely be in the starting lineup once again, while Payton Pritchard will see more time on the floor to help pick up the slack in the backcourt.