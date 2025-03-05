Jrue Holiday Injury: Won't play vs. Portland
Holiday (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.
Holiday will miss a third straight game for the Celtics while dealing with an injured finger on his right hand. Boston will likely turn to Sam Hauser to replace him in the starting lineup again, with Payton Pritchard potentially getting more minutes off the bench.
