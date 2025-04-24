Jrue Holiday News: Dishes out six assists

Holiday racked up 11 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, six assists and one block in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 109-100 victory over the Magic in Game 2 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Holiday struggled in the shooting department from beyond the arc in Game 2, but made up for it by getting his teammates involved, spreading the ball around to help propel Boston to its second straight win and take a commanding 2-0 series lead. The series will now shift to Orlando for the next two games, with some questions surrounding the status of Jayson Tatum, who is dealing with a right wrist injury that kept him out Wednesday.