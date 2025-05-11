Jrue Holiday News: Efficient in blowout win
Holiday logged eight points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four assists, two rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes during Saturday's 115-93 victory over the Knicks in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Holiday received limited playing time during the blowout victory, contributing single-digit points for the second time over five playoff appearances. The veteran guard has played in all three second-round matchups after a three-game absence due to a strained right hamstring. During that three-game span, Holiday has averaged 11.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 32.7 minutes per contest.
