Jrue Holiday News: Plays 39 minutes in loss

Holiday provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After missing the final three games of the opening round against the Magic due to a strained right hamstring, Holiday was able to log 39 minutes which suggests he's 100 percent. He's been effective in three postseason appearances, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers.