Jrue Holiday News: Plays 39 minutes in return

Holiday (hamstring) provided 16 points (7-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one steal across 39 minutes during Monday's 108-105 overtime loss to New York in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

After missing the final three games of the Celtics' first-round series victory over the Magic due to a strained right hamstring, Holiday returned to action for the start of the second round and took on a robust workload. He's been effective in three postseason appearances to date, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in 36.0 minutes.