Julius Randle headshot

Julius Randle Injury: Not playing Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.

Randle was recently cleared to return to five-on-five activities, but he hasn't quite progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return Sunday. His next chance to play will be Monday in a rematch with Oklahoma City, but it doesn't appear likely that Randle will be available for that game, either.

Julius Randle
Minnesota Timberwolves
More Stats & News
