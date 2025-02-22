Julius Randle Injury: Not playing Sunday
Randle (groin) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder.
Randle was recently cleared to return to five-on-five activities, but he hasn't quite progressed enough in his recovery from a groin injury to return Sunday. His next chance to play will be Monday in a rematch with Oklahoma City, but it doesn't appear likely that Randle will be available for that game, either.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now