NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, May 12

I'll be tackling Monday's FanDuel slate, which features two key Game 4 matchups. Action will begin at Madison Square Garden with a 7:30 p.m. ET tip-off. I experienced a rude wake-up call after an odd set of games Sunday evening, so I'll do my level best to get back in the plus column with tonight's endorsements.

SLATE OVERVIEW

INJURIES

GSW Stephen Curry (hamstring) - OUT

Although the Warriors dropped another game to the Thunder, coach Steve Kerr seemed closer to a formula for Curry's absence. I'll cover some of my favorite adjustments for his absence later in the article.

ELITE PLAYERS

We only have four players who meet our usual elite m this evening. Jayson Tatum ($10,000) sits at the top, followed by Anthony Edwards ($9,600), Jimmy Butler ($9,300) and Jalen Brunson ($8,500). Although all four players registered in the 40-FDFP range, none of them met 5x value relative to their salaries for Monday. Butler came the closest, followed closely by Brunson. There's no question that the Warriors will need another inspired performance from Butler to even up the series, and I remain confident in Boston's ability to contain the Knicks. I wouldn't fault anyone for grabbing any of these superstars, but Butler gets my vote as the best option of the group.

EXPECTED CHALK AND VALUE PLAYS

Jonathan Kuminga, GSW ($5,100) vs. MIN

I've chosen to expose the values before moving into the mid-range options during the playoffs, and we begin with Kuminga. I've always felt that his presence was needed for the Warriors to play optimally, and Curry's absence has only heightened the need for his skill set. Kuminga blew up for 45.7 FDFPs in Game 3, and there's little doubt that they'll continue to let the youngster loose. Luckily, he's still at a very alluring salary, so while he'll be very popular, he's a lock that can make or break your build.

Buddy Hield, GSW ($5,300) vs. MIN

Hield's usual role as a sharpshooter has expanded during Curry's absence, and he's shown off his defensive skill set since taking over as a starter. He poured in 32.3 FDFPs in Game 3, and although he relies on long-range success to keep his totals up, his recent conversion rate beyond the arc shows that he's dialed in and will have every opportunity to keep the run going.

Jaylen Brown, BOS ($7,600) @ NYK

Increased output from Brown is necessary for Boston to even the series, and although I've skipped him for Derrick White ($7,200), White's salary has risen to a place where I am less confident in his ability to match value. For only $400 more, I think I am getting upside that can outdo what White can give, and although the Boston guard has been an anchor in my previous builds, it's time to put Brown in the spotlight. I'm not discounting White entirely, as a Brown/White stack isn't a bad approach.

Karl-Anthony Towns, NYK ($7,700) vs. BOS

Without question, Towns is the best option for the center position. He vastly outperforms the others at an already thin position, and scarcity plays a big part in where you can make your more expensive choices. Towns will have my second-highest exposure behind Kuminga, who will get 100% exposure from me.

Jalen McDaniels, MIN ($5,800) @ GSW

McDaniells is firmly in my second tier of values. He's demonstrated a solid floor throughout the playoffs, and he's a sneaky add who won't command as much attention from Golden State, who will have their hands full with Edwards and Julius Randle ($7,400). Naz Reid's numbers have fallen off a bit in this series, so McDaniels takes over for me as Minnesota's best interior value play. Randle is also a suitable play if your salary cap allows it.

POINT GUARD VALUES

You'll notice that we're short on point guard recommendations, so let's fix that issue. I'm not very high on Brandin Podziemski due to other Warriors in my endorsements, so I think there are two other avenues to take when exploring the position. Payton Pritchard's ($4,300) strong Game 3 performance represents the best value in my book, and if the salary cap is giving you trouble, I'm not past giving Mike Conley ($3,800) a shot. You must manage your expectations with Conley, but if you decide to spend up slightly with someone like White, you'll need to offset him with someone after buying an elite group that includes Towns and Miller.

NEW YORK WING CONFUSION

You might as well set up a dart board and assign throws to Josh Hart ($7,000), OG Anunoby ($6,400) and Mikal Bridges ($6,200) during this series. I think we can count out Anunoby after disappearing in Game 3, which leaves us with Hart and Bridges to choose from. I think Hart is a decent value, but I believe Bridges will be the best salary fit when you consider my chosen path. tonight.

An additional note for tonight - it's important to get the right combination when dealing with players who have dual eligibility. To get the ideal grouping, you'll find that Butler is best at PF, Brown is best at SF, and the SG positions are best suited for Hield and Bridges. It's easy to click buttons and let FanDuel do the work, but extra tinkering will reap benefits.

