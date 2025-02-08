Jusuf Nurkic Injury: Questionable for Sunday
Nurkic (trade pending) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Pistons.
Nurkic was traded from the Suns to the Hornets earlier this week but is still waiting for the deal to be officially finalized before making his Charlotte debut. If Nurkic is unable to suit up against Detroit, Moussa Diabate and Taj Gibson should soak up the majority of the team's center minutes.
