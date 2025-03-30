NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 30

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

CHA at NOP: The Hornets beat the Pels earlier this year, snapping a four-game winning streak by New Orleans in this series.

ATL at MIL: These teams have traded off wins and losses in their last five matchups, with Milwaukee grabbing the most recent win.

DET at MIN: The Pistons beat the T'Wolves earlier this season, 119-105.

GSW at SAS: The Warriors have won seven of their last nine games over the Spurs.

TOR at PHI: The Raptors have won all three games against the Sixers this season.

HOU at PHX: The Rockets have won three straight games over the Suns.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

Players Ruled OUT in Red

CHA - Mark Williams (foot), LaMelo Ball (wrist)

NOP - Zion Williamson (tanking), CJ McCollum (tanking), Kelly Olynyk (Achilles), Trey Murphy (shoulder)

ATL - Clint Capela (hand), Jalen Johnson (shoulder)

MIL - Damian Lillard (blood clot), Bobby Portis (suspension)

DET - Cade Cunningham (calf), Jaden Ivey (leg)

GSW - Gary Payton (wrist)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (pinkie)

TOR - Jakob Poeltl, Brandon Ingram, Immanuel Quickley (tanking)

PHI - Joel Embiid, Paul George, Kelly Oubre, Tyrese Maxey (tanking)

HOU - Tari Eason (rest)

PHX - Bradley Beal (hamstring)

Elite Players

Guards

Trae Young, Hawks ($9,500) at Bucks

Young is well on his way to an assist title, establishing himself as one of the safest PGs in DFS. The All-Star has scored at least 49 DraftKings points in nine of his last 11 outings, posting a 49-point average in that span. That's right on par with his 48-point average, and he's been even better since taking over in the absence of Jalen Johnson. A matchup with Milwaukee won't scare us away, with Young averaging 29 points and 10 assists in their last three matchups.

Stephon Castle, Spurs ($7,000) vs. Warriors

The Spurs are starting to tank, and it's time for their rookie to take over. He's been doing that since De'Aaron Fox and Victor Wembanyama were ruled out for the year, operating out of the starting lineup since then. That promotion has guided Castle to lead the team with a 31 percent usage rate. With that newfound opportunity, Castle averaged 37 DK points per game across his past 17 outings. Facing the Warriors is tough, but Castle is guaranteed 30-35 minutes and 15-20 shots as the primary playmaker for this team.

Forwards/Centers

Kevin Durant, Suns ($9,700) vs. Rockets

It's hard to believe that KD is still playing the way he is. The future Hall-of-Famer is as good as ever, averaging 45 DraftKings points per game this season. He's been even better since the Bradley Beal injury, scoring at least 63 fantasy points twice over the last week. That sort of upside is intriguing against a team like the Rockets because Durant dropped 58 DK points against them earlier this season.

Miles Bridges, Hornets ($9,000) at Pelicans

Here we are with another player thriving for a short-handed team. Charlotte is expected to be without Mark Williams and LaMelo Ball for this game, which should allow Bridges to do everything. Bridges has a 35 percent usage rate with Ball off the floor and should see his rebounds bump with Williams sidelined. That, matched with his recent form, is a perfect combo, with Bridges averaging 40 DraftKings points per game in a breakout season. Facing the Pelicans is the icing on the cake, ranked 26th in points allowed and last in defensive efficiency.

Onyeka Okongwu, Hawks ($7,400) at Bucks

Okongwu has always been a per-minute stud throughout his career, and DFS managers were just waiting for him to take over. That finally happened once Johnson and Clint Capela got injured, with Big O averaging 38 DraftKings points per game across his last 35 outings. That directly correlates with his insertion into the starting lineup, and it should continue with the big man playing over 30 minutes a night. We aren't scared about Okongwu facing Brook Lopez, either.

Expected Chalk

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks ($11,900) vs. Hawks

Giannis is projected to be the highest-rostered player on this slate at nearly 30 percent. That's easy to understand because he will be asked to do everything in the absence of Damian Lillard. Giannis was already one of the best players in fantasy before that injury, averaging 59 DraftKings points per game. That's the highest average on this slate, and it's backed by a 40-point floor. That's horrifying for a team like the Hawks, ranked 27th in points allowed while surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing PFs. In their three matchups this season, Giannis is averaging 63 DK points per game against them!

Mid-Range Money

Jose Alvarado, Pelicans, ($5,500) vs. Hornets

These tanking teams are tough to get a read on, but we should see Alvarado get plenty of minutes. New Orleans is missing every starter from the beginning of the season, with Alvarado being one of the only ball-handlers left. That should guarantee him at least 30 minutes, and he's a stud with that type of opportunity. In fact, Alvarado is averaging 36 DK points per game in the 14 games he's played at least 29 minutes. That should bode well against the Hornets, with Charlotte sitting 24th in defensive efficiency ratings.

Bruce Brown, Pelicans ($4,700) vs. Hornets

We may as well keep the Pels riding with all the players they have sidelined. All those "injuries" have forced Brown into the starting lineup, and he's one of their best players in this newfound role. The veteran has scored at least 36 DraftKings points in two of his last four starts while playing over 30 minutes a night. We love that against Charlotte, surrendering the seventh-most fantasy points to opposing shooting guards.

Gary Trent, Bucks ($4,600) vs. Hawks

The Lillard injury is really disappointing, but it's forced Trent to do so much more for this offense. That's all he needs because GTJ is one of the best shooters in the league. Over his last five outings, Trent is averaging 11 shots across 32 minutes a night. That's the role you're looking for from a sub-$5K player, with Trent averaging 26 DK points per game in that span. He's also scored 23 and 33 DK points in his two most recent matchups with Atlanta, which is no surprise since they post a 25th OPRK against opposing SGs.

Value Picks

Ryan Rollins, Bucks ($4,100) vs. Hawks

I thought Kevin Porter would start in Lillard's absence, but Milwaukee is going with Rollins. That appears to be the right choice, with the third-year player scoring at least 28 DK points in three of his last five outings. You can't ask for more from a $4,100 player, and it appears he's locked into 25-30 minutes as long as Dame is sidelined. He also benefits from the amazing Atlanta matchup, posting a 27th OPRK against opposing point guards.

Jusuf Nurkic, Hornets ($3,800) at Pelicans

With Williams already ruled out, Nurk is the best per-dollar play on the board. The big man should enter the starting lineup and is always a double-double threat in that role. Nurk has scored at least 34 fantasy points in three of his last four starts, posting a 36-point average in that span. That's bad news for New Orleans, surrendering the second-most fantasy points to opposing centers. All you need is 25 fantasy points for Nurkic to be a good value, but that looks like his floor.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Joel Bartilotta plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: Joelbartilotta Yahoo: Joelbartilotta.