NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Lineup Plays and Strategy for Sunday, March 2

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at MIA: The Knicks have won six of their last eight games over the Heat.

TOR at ORL: These teams have split their two matchups this season but the Magic have won four of their last five games over the Raptors in total.

OKC at SAS: While they have split their two matchups this season, the Thunder have won seven of their last nine games over the Spurs.

NOP at UTA: The Pelicans have won four straight games over the Jazz.

LAC at LAL: The Lakers have won four of their six matchups with the Clippers over the last two years. That snapped an 11-game winning streak by the Clippers in this series.

MIN at PHX: The T'Wolves have won both games against the Suns this season.

Injuries to Monitor

Players Ruled OUT in Red

NYK - Josh Hart (knee)

MIA - Nikola Jovic (hand), Andrew Wiggins (ankle)

TOR - Brandon Ingram (ankle)

ORL - Jalen Suggs (quad)

OKC - Chet Holmgren (ankle)

SAS - Victor Wembanyama (shoulder)

NOP - Herbert Jones (shoulder), Dejounte Murray (Achilles)

UTA - Lauri Markkanen, Walker Kessler, John Collins, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson (TANKING)

LAC - Norman Powell (knee)

LAL - LeBron James (old), Luka Doncic (calf), Rui Hachimura (knee), Austin Reaves (calf)

PHX - Bradley Beal (calf), Grayson Allen (foot)

MIN - Rudy Gobert (back), Julius Randle (groin)

Elite Players

Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($10,500) at Spurs

SGA is the heavy favorite for MVP, averaging over 53 DraftKings points per game. What's even more impressive about Gilgeous-Alexander is his floor, scoring at least 39 DraftKings points in all but four games this year. He also comes into this matchup with a 56-point average over the last month and shouldn't have any issues surpassing that against San Antonio. The Spurs own a 23rd OPRK against opposing guards while sitting 21st in defensive efficiency ratings.

Tyler Herro, Heat ($8,400) vs. Knicks

Someone needed to step up after the Jimmy Butler trade, and Herro is doing just that. The first-time All-Star has scored at least 45 DraftKings points in five of his last six outings. The guard has cracked 60 fantasy points in two of those and is thriving as the primary playmaker of this team. That means Herro should be above $9K, especially since he dropped 56 DK points in his one matchup with the Knicks earlier in the year.

Forwards/Centers

Paolo Banchero, Magic ($8,000) vs. Raptors

There's no doubt that Banchero was struggling after his return from an oblique strain, but it finally appears like he's finding a groove. The former top pick has at least 42 DraftKings points in six of his last nine outings, posting a 46-point average in that span. That's the stud we saw through the opening two months, and he's only going to get better as the season closes. That resurgence makes it impossible to fade him against Toronto's terrible defense, with the Raptors ranked 24th in points allowed and defensive efficiency.

Ivica Zubac, Clippers ($7,400) at Lakers

Big Zoo is benefiting from all of the attention James Harden and Kawhi Leonard are drawing. That's allowed the big man to score at least 32 DraftKings points in eight of his last nine outings. Zubac also scored at least 47 fantasy points in three of his last five fixtures and should be hungry against the team that traded him. It also happens to be an LA team that doesn't have a center, surrendering 44 DK points per game to Zubac in their three matchups this season.

Isaiah Hartenstein, Thunder ($6,400) at Spurs

We were worried about Hartenstein's declining role once Chet Holmgren returned, but with Chet sidelined here, we have to hop right back on the Hartenstein train. In his first 28 games filling in, Hartenstein averaged 39 DraftKings points per game. That number has dropped since Holmgren's return, but this guy was an $8K player in his absence earlier in the year. Facing a Spurs team without Victor Wembanyama only adds to his intrigue, with San Antonio sporting a 24th OPRK against opposing big men.

Expected Chalk

Naz Reid, Timberwolves ($7,900) at Suns

We had Reid in this section last week, and it's easy to understand why. All DFS managers know that Naz is a beast when he's a starter, and that should continue to happen with Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert still nicked up. That's led to Reid scoring at least 38 DK points in 10 of his last 12 outings while generating a 45-point average in that span. Not many players below $8K are doing that, and we love that he matches up with a 27th-ranked Phoenix defense.

Mid-Range Money

Immanuel Quickley, Raptors ($6,700) at Magic

IQ has been held back by injuries all season, but this guy deserves to be a $7K player when he's fully healthy. That's what we're seeing right now, with Quickley playing 32 minutes a night over the last two weeks. The point guard has played at least 30 minutes in 78 games over the last three years and is flirting with a 40-point average in that expanded role. He's simply too talented to be this cheap, and we're willing to overlook the tough matchup because we're expecting a competitive game.

Donte DiVincenzo, Timberwolves ($5,300) at Suns

We were surprised to see DiVincenzo play both ends of a B2B in his return from an injury, but that tells us he's fully healthy. He dropped 37 DK points across 26 minutes in the most recent outing and was playing like that for weeks before his injury. In fact, Donte had a 33-point average in 11 games before that injury. It's impossible to find a $5K player with that sort of ability, particularly since he faces one of the worst defenses in the NBA.

Kyle Filipowski, Jazz ($5,200) vs. Pelicans

This was a late addition to the article, but it was impossible to fade Flip after seeing Utah's injury report. They ruled out five of their top six scorers in this matchup, egregiously tanking against one of the worst teams in the NBA. Not only will that force Flip into the starting lineup, but he could also be looking at 20 shots and 40 minutes with so many players sidelined. That's massive when looking at his recent form, averaging 39 DK points per game when he plays at least 30 minutes. Not to mention, New Orleans ranks 26th in points allowed and 29th in defensive efficiency.

Value Picks

Kelly Olynyk, Pelicans ($5,100) at Jazz

Olynyk has always been a fantasy darling, and he's found a friendly role in New Orleans. He's been starting for this freefalling team since the trade, scoring at least 26 DraftKings points in three straight outings. He's done that for months at a time in the past, and he's going to be a DFS darling as long as Oly plays 25-30 minutes a night. The matchup with Utah is the icing on the cake, with the Jazz ranked 27th in points allowed and dead-last in defensive efficiency.

Nick Richards, Suns ($4,600) vs. Timberwolves

This is risky when evaluating Richards' volatile role, but seeing him below $5,000 is strange. The big man has been a critical piece since the Jusuf Nurkic trade, averaging 26 DK points per game in this newfound role. The big man scored 33 and 37 DK points in his two most recent outings, making him an enticing option against Minnesota. The Suns need Richards to play 25-30 minutes to oppose this big frontline, which is the workload we're looking for in order to use Richards at this sub-$5K price tag.

