Kai Jones News: Near double-double in G League

Jones produced 24 points (10-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist, two steals and one block in 35 minutes during Saturday's 125-113 G League win over the South Bay Lakers.

Jones finished one point shy of his season high in the G League and one rebound away from his second double-double. Across 11 games with San Diego, Jones has averaged 13.5 points and 7.2 rebounds in 33.0 minutes per game.