Kai Jones News: Returns to action in G League

Jones (undisclosed) tallied 16 points (7-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal across 38 minutes Monday in the G League San Diego Clippers' 123-116 win over the Iowa Wolves.

Jones sat out Sunday's 117-108 win over Iowa due to an unspecified issue, but he was back in action for the second leg of San Diego's back-to-back set versus the Wolves. The 24-year-old center is signed to a two-way contract with LA and has been active for 43 games with the parent club this season, so he's eligible to suit up in just seven more contests at the NBA level before he would need to be converted to a standard deal. As such, Jones may continue to see most of his playing time in the G League for the foreseeable future.