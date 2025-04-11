Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Not playing Friday
Towns (knee) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Towns will sit for the second leg of the Knicks' back-to-back set Friday as he works through a lingering left knee injury, and his next chance to play is in the Knicks' regular-season finale against the Nets on Sunday. Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa will serve as the Knicks' top big men in Towns' absence.
