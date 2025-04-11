Fantasy Basketball
Karl-Anthony Towns headshot

Karl-Anthony Towns Injury: Questionable for Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 11, 2025 at 10:49am

Towns (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers.

Friday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and the Knicks appear to be contemplating a maintenance day. During Thursday's loss to Detroit, Towns had 25 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes. If he's unavailable to play Friday, the Knicks could rely on Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.

Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
More Stats & News
