Kawhi Leonard News: Double-doubles in Game 3 win

Leonard finished with 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 11 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Thursday's 117-83 win over the Nuggets in Game 3 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Leonard led the Clippers with 21 points, helping them to a blowout victory in Game 3 against the Nuggets. It was a dominant performance from start to finish, with Leonard leading the charge. A proven playoff commodity, Los Angeles will be hoping Leonard can continue his recent play as they look to take a 3-1 series lead when the teams meet again Saturday.