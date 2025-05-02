Kawhi Leonard News: Nabs double-double in victory
Leonard notched 27 points (11-22 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds and five assists in 39 minutes during Thursday's 111-105 victory over the Nuggets in Game 6 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Leonard led the Clippers in rebounds en route to his third double-double of the opening round. The star forward also finished as the club's second-leading scorer, though he struggled from beyond the arc and has shot just 3-for-12 from downtown over his last two games. Leonard and the Clippers will look to close out the series on the road in Game 7 on Saturday. He has averaged 25.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.3 steals across 38.5 minutes per game in the first round.
