Kawhi Leonard News: Remains on minutes limit Monday

Head coach Tyronn Lue confirmed that Leonard (knee) will remain under a minutes restriction during Monday's game against the Heat, independent NBA writer Justin Russo reports.

Lue relayed that it'll "take a little time" for Leonard to get fully comfortable being back on the court, with the coach adding that the veteran forward has looked better in practices than in games so far. Leonard has appeared in only two games since completing his recovery from an offseason procedure on his right knee and debuting jan. 4. He saw 19:25 of court time in the first game and 20:41 in the second, so expect him to fall between 20-to-25 minutes Monday.