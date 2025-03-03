Kel'el Ware Injury: Out Monday with knee sprain
Ware has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Wizards due to a right knee sprain.
Ware appeared to tweak his knee late in Sunday's 116-112 overtime loss to the Knicks, but he returned to action briefly thereafter while sporting a bit of a limp. He turned in one of his better performances of late with 12 points (6-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), eight rebounds and six blocks over 29 minutes, but the Heat will elect to hold him out for the second leg of a back-to-back set. With the rookie sidelined, the Heat will likely move Bam Adebayo back to center and could reopen a spot in the rotation for Kevin Love to serve as Adebayo's backup. Kyle Anderson and Haywood Highsmith will be the primary candidates to absorb minutes at power forward.
