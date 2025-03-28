Keshad Johnson News: Flirts with double-double in win
Johnson tallied 14 points (5-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 30 minutes in Friday's 111-107 G League win over the Oklahoma City Blue.
Johnson held things down in the paint for Sioux Falls in Friday's G League battle, leading all players in rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double in a winning effort. Johnson has appeared in 32 contests this season, averaging 17.6 points, 8.3 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks per game.
